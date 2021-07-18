Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims That He Was Tricked Into Annulment Agreement

Britney Spears' ex-husband claimed that he was tricked into agreeing to an annulment.

Jason Alexander spoke with Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast where he revealed the details about their annulment and made some shocking claims. You'll recall that Britney and Jason wed in Las Vegas back in 2004. The former couple was officially wed for only 55 hours. The two were friends since childhood and spontaneously tied the knot.

"They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — that they would let me and Britney continue our relationship," he claimed. "And if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage. So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication."

It is unclear who exactly was included in the "they" that Jason referenced. The brief marriage was four years before she was put under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears.

“So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage, right, in the future if we felt the same way," he continued.

Jason explained that his legal team advised him that he had thirty days to contest the annulment before their marriage became officially annulled. On the 31st day, the phone number that Britney was using was disconnected. Jason was heartbroken and that's how they left things for the time being.

In 2020, Jason attended a #FreeBritney rally and spoke with Us Weekly about her conservatorship.

“I’d love to be back in her life some way or another, but this conservatorship is holding that back from happening. We never were given a shot the first time around. If there’s feeling still there, maybe we see where they go but that’s not — you know that’s on her," he said.

Jason added that he wants to see his former flame "get what she rightly deserves" and that "it’s time for it [the conservatorship] to be over with."