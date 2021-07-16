Making a TV show is pure child’s play.

Especially when the show you’re making is Chucky, which brings the classic killer doll from the Child’s Play franchise to the small screen for the first time. There have been seven Child’s Play horror movies (plus a reboot) but this marks Chucky’s first TV series — and it comes from Don Mancini, the creator of the entire Child’s Play franchise, and the guy who wrote all seven original films. He also directed the last three movies in the saga.

Here’s the first photo of the show’s star, who will once again be voiced by Brad Dourif. He’s been with the Child’s Play series since the first movie back in 1988:

There’s also a first teaser for the show:

Via Entertainment Weekly, here’s the synopsis of the show:

An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The show is not a reboot or a remake, but continues the saga from the previous movies (minus the reboot) with a mix of new characters and returning favorites. Jennifer Tilly, who has appeared in five of the Child’s Plays, will be reprising her role as Tiffany in the series:

According to Mancini, if the show does well, it could fuel further seasons of Chucky, or more movies as part of a “broader Chucky universe,” which sounds like a terrifying and pointy place to visit. Chucky premieres on October 12 at 10PM on USA and Syfy.

