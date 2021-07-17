If you watched Jersey Shore from the beginning, you should know who Roger Matthews is. Roger started coming around the Jersey Shore crew in season 3 of the show when he began dating Jenni JWoww Farley.

His tan physique and big muscles quickly made him a favorite on the show, not to mention, JWoww had just been through a horrible breakup and everyone just wanted to see her happy.

Roger and Jenni stayed together after the show ended. They got married in 2015, and were on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars and shortly after that, had two kids, Meilani and Greyson. JWoww and Roger got divorced in 2018 and now both are in other relationships.

JWoww introduced her Jersey Shore castmates to her now fiance Zack Clayton Carpinello during a season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Roger and his girlfriend Danielle Miele have been together for a little bit and seem to be happy as well.

I follow Roger on Instagram, and I saw him post the other day that he and his girlfriend visited Rat's Restaurant in Hamilton. Rat's Restaurant is located inside Grounds for Sculpture and I've heard nothing but good things about it. The popular attraction in Mercer County has been around for years and is very popular among locals and has even gained national attention.

I usually don't comment on celebrity social media pages, but I just had to find out what brought Roger to Mercer County. He is a Jersey boy and is from Ocean County, but why Rat's Restaurant? So I commented on the photo and he commented back almost immediately.

He said his girlfriend found the restaurant on Tik Tok. How cool is that? Rat's is on Tik Tok! Anyways, he also said they love checking out new spots and he actually used to haul diesel out of Duck Island in Trenton. He told me to be well and then he followed me on Instagram! It was so awesome.

I love when celebrities visit our area, especially ones I love. Hopefully Roger and his girlfriend will visit the area soon. I'll keep an eye on his Instagram and let you know.