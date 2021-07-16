This TikTok “NJ Anthem” Perfectly Describes Growing Up in the Garden State

If New Jersey ever gets on board with an anthem this HAS to be it. This song has everything (I hope you read that in Stefon from SNL's voice) not pumping your own gas, mozzarella, high taxes, and Moms named Teresa.

Matt Thorn should truly receive an award for this amazing piece of art. Not only did he write this hysterical anthem, but he was fully committed to the look of each of the characters he sang about. Also, do you spy that NJ flag hanging up behind him? We love to see it.

Here are the moments I thought were the funniest - and keep scrolling to check out the video!

"If you think Central Jersey's not real then youse a clown"

I'm not sure what's better about this lyric: the Central Jersey debate (which is real, by the way) or the use of "youse a clown."

"I speed down the Parkway, I get road rage while I yell"

If you haven't done this before, you're lying. Straight up. And we've all encountered this kind of driver too.

"And I go DTS, let's cut the mozzarell"

Praise Matt for his thought to rhyme yell and mozzarell. Truly genius.

And that's not all - he's got more on his page. Check out Part 3 where we meet Matt from Ocean County.

Are you loving these Jersey Anthems?

