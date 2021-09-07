Britney Spears fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took a surprising turn just moments ago as her father, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of her estate, filed a petition to completely end the arrangement.

Jamie is not just asking to leave the conservatorship case, but instead, he's asking the judge to completely end the arrangement all together.

Get our free mobile app

Jamie says that the judge saw fit to allow Britney to hire her own lawyer, and if she's allowed to do that there's longer a legal basis to impose the conservatorship essentially.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing states, according to multiple published reports.

In the filing, Jamie says that Britney's circumstances have changed "to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

He even goes on to argue in today's petition that a new psychological evaluation in order to terminate the guardianship is not legally necessary.

Spears, who is now 39 years old, was in the conservatorship for more than 13 years. Her bombshell testimony about the conservatorship earlier this summer called for an immediate to the case. Spears was ultimately granted the right to hire her own attorney.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 19. Jamie was originally just supposed to step down as the conservator on her estate at that time. But this development could speed up Britney's freedom quite a bit, legal experts say.

