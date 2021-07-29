Tornado Warning Expanded in Bucks County, PA & Hunterdon County, NJ
A tornado warning has been extended for Bucks County in Pennsylvania, and it is also in effect for parts of Hunterdon County in New Jersey. It's in effect until 6 pm.
Radar indicated that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located of Pipersville as of 5:32 pm. It's moving to the east at 25 mph.
This impacts: Bedminster, Flemington, Tinicum, New Hope, Dublin, Frenchtown, Stockton, Revere, Ottsville, Sergeantsville,Pipersville, Erwinna, Gardenville, Lumberville, Sand Brook and Lambertville.
This does not mean a tornado has been spotted, but it does mean that one is possible in this area.
A tornado warning is in effect for our entire area until 9 pm.
