Tornado Warning Expanded in Bucks County, PA & Hunterdon County, NJ

A tornado warning has been extended for Bucks County in Pennsylvania, and it is also in effect for parts of Hunterdon County in New Jersey. It's in effect until 6 pm.

Radar indicated that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located of Pipersville as of 5:32 pm. It's moving to the east at 25 mph.

This impacts: Bedminster, Flemington, Tinicum, New Hope, Dublin, Frenchtown, Stockton, Revere, Ottsville, Sergeantsville,Pipersville, Erwinna, Gardenville, Lumberville, Sand Brook and Lambertville.

This does not mean a tornado has been spotted, but it does mean that one is possible in this area.

A tornado warning is in effect for our entire area until 9 pm.

