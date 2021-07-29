A Dangerous Tornado Reported in Mercer County; Warnings Expired in Bucks County, PA

LATEST INFO

A confirmed and extremely large tornado was located over Mercerville-Hamilton Square (near Trenton). And it's heading to the southeast at 25 mph.

Impacted locations include: Trenton, Ewing, Hightstown, Bordentown, Allentown, Edinburg,
Crosswicks, White Horse, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Mercerville-Hamilton
Square, Lawrenceville, Yardville-Groveville and Princeton Junction.

A tornado warning is in effect for Mercer County until 6:45 pm. The warning expired in Bucks County, PA. The tornado has been on the ground for a while since it crossed the state line.

"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW," the National Weather Service wrote.

This impacts: Trenton, Ewing, Doylestown, Byram, Pennington, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown, Stockton, Washington Crossing, Gardenville, Lawrenceville, Lumberville, Woodside, Richboro, Levittown, Lambertville, Woodbourne, Newtown Grant and Fairless Hills

"To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," The National Weather Service writes.

This includes Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 70 and 76. A large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is occurring.

"To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building."

A tornado warning is in effect for our entire area until 9 pm.

