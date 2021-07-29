LATEST INFO

At 606 PM EDT, a large and extremely dangerous tornado was located

over New Hope & Washington Crossing (Bucks County). or 9 miles northwest of Trenton, and the storm is moving southeast at 25 mph.

A tornado warning is in effect for Bucks County, Hunterdon County and Mercer County until 6:45 pm.

A dangerous confirmed tornado has been spotted in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

"This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW," the National Weather Service wrote.

This impacts: Trenton, Ewing, Doylestown, Byram, Pennington, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown, Stockton, Washington Crossing, Gardenville, Lawrenceville, Lumberville, Woodside, Richboro, Levittown, Lambertville, Woodbourne, Newtown Grant and Fairless Hills

"To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," The National Weather Service writes.

This includes Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 70 and 76. A large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is occurring.

A tornado warning is in effect for our entire area until 9 pm.

