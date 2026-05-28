Gracie Abrams is hitting the road for her largest tour (yet). It was just announced that Gracie will hit the road on The Look at My Life Tour in late 2026 and early 2027.

The tour, which is presented by Capital One, is in support of Gracie's upcoming album, "Daughter from Hell." That is Gracie's third studio album which is due out on July 17.

And, yes, Gracie will hit Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena (and Brooklyn, NY). Details on the full tour are posted below.

Gracie Abrams to Perform Two Nights at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in March 2027

Gracie's tour kicks off December 2nd in Denver. It includes early stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, and more before arriving on the East Coast in March.

Gracie Abrams hits the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia for two nights. Those shows are scheduled for:

Friday, March 12th at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 13th at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public at 9 am on June 5th. Fans should register now for presale access via Gracie Abrams' website. Registration closes on Sunday (June 1) at 10 p.m.

This marks a massive moment for Gracie. Her last show in Philly was at The Met in 2024. Of course, the Xfinity Mobile Arena is a larger venue, so it's exciting.

Listen to 94.5 PST to Win Tickets to See Gracie Abrams Live in Concert

Be listening all next week (June 2) for your chance to win tickets to see Gracie Abrams live in concert. We'll hook you up with tickets to the show.

Stay tuned for more details. Thanks to our friends at Interscope Records & Live Nation.

Gracie Abrams Will Also Perform Four Nights in New York

By the way, If you're toward the northern area of PST nation, there is a chance to see her in concert in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center as well. Gracie will be performing an impressive FOUR nights at that venue. They are: March 16, 17, 19, 20th.

Tickets for those dates also go on sale on June 5th at 9 a.m. Fans are encouraged to register for the fan presale opportunity by clicking here.