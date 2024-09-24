Buca di Beppo, the beloved Italian restaurant chain known for its family-style dining, and the biggest and best meatballs in my opinion, plus, quirky decor, has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Fast Company is reporting that 18 locations in 14 states have been, what seems like abruptly, shut down including several in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

In the past few years, Buca di Beppo has faced tough times like many restaurants.

Google Google loading...

The company is partially blaming the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly, some of our favorite food chain restaurants have also been affected, like Red Lobster.

Red Lobster Mulls Possible Bankruptcy Filing Amid Debt And Rising Labor Costs Getty Images loading...

Which Buca di Beppo locations have been closed?

In New Jersey, the Atlantic City location (in Bally's AC) has been shut down, leaving none in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

Pennsylvania lost 3 locations. Two in Pittsburgh and one in Wyomissing, again leaving zero in the Keystone State.

Google Google loading...

For locals, this is more than just a loss of a restaurant; it's the end of a community gathering place.

Buca di Beppo’s large tables and family-style servings made it a popular spot for birthdays, anniversaries, and other celebrations.

The closures will no doubt leave a hole in the local dining scene.

READ MORE: This NJ Diner has been named best in America

The CRO (Chief Restructuring Officer) for Buca di Beppo said in a statement, "We believe this path will best allow us to continue to serve Buca's patrons and communities for many years to come."

If you’re a fan of Buca di Beppo, there are 44 locations staying open and one new location opening.

You can find the closest one to you by clicking here.

For more information, click here.

Pennsylvania Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna