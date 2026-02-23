There's certainly no shortage of hot chicken restaurants these days, but there's always room for more. Everyone loves them. Pennsylvania is about to get another one, and this is the first of its kind in the Keystone State, according to Levittown Now.

Iffys Hot Chicken is opening its first Pennsylvania location in Bristol

Burlington, New Jersey-based chicken chain, Iffys Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in Pennsylvania on the corner of Durham Road and Veterans Highway in Bristol. It will be in the old KFC building, which has been empty for the last ten years.

READ MORE: Zaxbys opening its first PA location; here's where

Iffys via Facebook Iffys via Facebook loading...

Iffys Hot Chicken website says it's an "Out-of-this-world hot chicken experience." You'll find Nashville-style chicken tenders, chicken sliders, loaded fries, mac & cheese, wings, and sides like coleslaw, mozzarella sticks, and cauliflower bites. The sauce game at Iffys seems strong with flavors including sweet chili, garlic parm, honey bbq, buffalo, and WOW! sauce, which must be their hottest one.

Get our free mobile app

More new locations are planned

It's open late-night for when your hot chicken cravings hit. You can stop in or order online. There's no word yet on an opening date.

Iffys has locations in Clementon, Edison, and Burlington. This is just the beginning of the chain's expansion. There are thirty more locations planned, the article says.

READ MORE: Another major store closed in Neshaminy Mall

Zaxbys is opening its first Pennsylvania location in Tullytown Borough

If you remember, I recently reported on another chicken chain restaurant that's coming soon to Bucks County. It's the wildly popular fast-casual chicken chain, Zaxbys. This is also the first one of its kind in Pennsylvania.

Zaxbys via Facebook Zaxbys via Facebook loading...

The mostly southern chain is expanding north with this new location in Tullytown Borough. It will be on Route 13, where U.S. Fried Chicken and Pizza used to be. Zaxbys is due to open this spring. It's known for its chicken fingerz, zalads, zax packs, milkshakes, and more.

To read more about the new Iffys Hot Chicken coming to Bristol, click here.