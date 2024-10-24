What a relief.

I filled you in back in April that much to the disappointment of its longtime customers, the owners of Georgine's in Bristol were ready to retire and sell the restaurant.

But, things have changed and I've got good news.

The local favorite, on Newport Road, is still open for business and here to stay, according to The Patch.

The owners did follow through and list the restaurant for sale.

They said they would only sell to the right owner, an owner that would carry on Georgine's legend.

But now they want everyone to know that the plans to sell are off.

The restaurant has not been sold and they’re still serving the same delicious meals they’ve served for almost 50 years.

Georgine's is a family-owned business that has been in Bucks County for 47 years.

In a recent Facebook update, the family behind Georgine’s invited you to come back and see all of the improvements. The kitchen, dining rooms, and banquet halls have been renovated.

The post read, "Same owners, same good food, and still reasonable prices."

The post also said they're currently booking weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and other private parties.

Earlier this year, the restaurant had been listed for $3.8 million, and many locals were worried about its future.

At the time, the restaurant said the decision wasn’t easy, as Georgine’s has been a part of the community for almost 50 years.

Founded by brothers Roy and Michael Nagle and named after their mother, Georgine’s started as a cozy neighborhood bar and has since grown into an iconic place where families have been coming for generations.

Today, Rosie Reifsneider and her husband, and Executive Chef Dave Reifsneider, along with Michael Nagle and his wife Kim, continue to run the restaurant.

So, whether you’re a long-time customer or looking for a new place to try, Georgine’s is open.

