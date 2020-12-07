NJ’s Cake Boss Partners with TGI Friday’s for New Dessert

TGI Fridays Instagram

Business Insider reports that New Jersey's very own Cake Boss has partnered up with TGI Friday's to bring a very colorful dessert to a restaurant near you. Buddy Valastro from Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken teamed up with TGI Friday's to deliver a six tier Rainbow cake with sprinkles for their dessert menu. The Rainbow Cake is six layers with purple, blue, green yellow, orange, and red colored cake and rainbow sprinkles on top of a vanilla icing. TGI Friday's posted what the delicious cake will look like when it hits your table on their Instagram page.

As it says in the Instagram post, you can order just a slice of Carlo's Bakery's Rainbow cake or feed your entire family with a cake that cuts into 12 slices. One slice of cake costs about $10 and the rainbow cake that feeds 12 people costs $75. For more info, check out TGI Friday's website or call your local TGI Friday's.

I have been on a weight loss journey since September with a food plan that has helped me lose 20 pounds. I am doing great, loving how I look and feel, but this cake is calling me. I love funfetti, that is my favorite cake and this cake reminds me of that. It's only natural to still have a sweet tooth, and I think if I got this cake it would take me like a week to eat, but it looks yummy. Plus, it's from a Jersey boy! I live right by a TGI Friday's and they may be getting a call this week.