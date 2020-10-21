Bake a Halloween Cake with Buddy Valastro on Zoom

Delish reports, Buddy Valastro, you know the famous New Jersey Cake Boss is bringing a special Halloween baking class to zoom on October 30th. You have to purchase a baking kit on their website before October 26th and the kit is $225, but that will make four cakes. You can order a smaller kit that has two cakes for $150. Once you purchase the kit which contains everything you need to bake the Frankenstein cake, you are automatically enrolled in the family baking class. Buddy has teamed up with Goldbelly and the CEO's Joe Ariel will also be assisting in the class. The class will begin at 6pm and it looks like it will be fun for the entire family to do.

For more details, check out this article from Delish, or visit the Cake Boss's website.

This may be the coolest virtual experience I have heard about yet! To bake a cake on Zoom with the Cake Boss! So cool! Plus, the Frankenstein cake looks awesome and if you are doing a small Halloween get together, this will definitely turn heads. I think this will be a great family experience as well, especially if you have an age appropriate kid or you just like to bake yourself. Could even be a fun Halloween date night idea. Stay in, have some wine and cook a Frankenstein cake.