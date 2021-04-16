It's sad news for one Burlington County caterer, closing its doors after more than 40 years in business, but a surprising one for its customers who've reportedly been left hanging.

So, what exactly is going on with Sensational Host Caterers on Route 73 in Maple Shade?

Well, their Facebook page is a void of info at the moment, and 6abc.com reports the business is no longer operating.

That's left the caterers customer's wondering what happened to all their money, like the more than $12,000 Vince Dombrowski says he put down for his daughter's wedding, according to Patch.com. Dombrowksi and half a dozen other families want refunds.

But when you call Sensational Host Caterers, you get kicked to a voicemail box that's full and can't accept any more messages. Not so 'sensational'.

The special events industry took a real hitter when the coronavirus pandemic hit and temporarily put a stop to large gatherings (we're still not all the way back to normal but slowly getting there), but Patch.com reports that Sensational Host Caterers received over $300,000 in government assistance last year.

Hopefully, the families who have to find another caterer for their special occasion are successful. 6abc managed to get a hold of Sensation Host owner Henry Gosik, who confirmed his catering facility has ceased operations, and is selling off equipment to try and recoup financial losses.

SOURCES: 6abc.com; Patch.com via Gloucester Twp. Patch/Facebook; Sensational Host Caterers/Facebook

