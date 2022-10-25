I'm so happy to see on Facebook that the family behind the very popular holiday light show, Burlington Lights, is doing a Halloween Light Show once again for 2022.

I believe this will be their 4th or 5th time doing the Halloween lights. I know they took last year off for a family commitment, but, are back to it this year. Yay.

Yup, the holiday-loving family will be pre-gaming for their Christmas Light Show with Halloween decorations, displays and lights that dance to synced Halloween music for the whole community to enjoy.

So, head to the corner of Steeplechase Boulevard and Tack Way in Burlington (46 Steeplechase Blvd) and check it out. My hubby and I are going to.

When you get there there will be most likely be a sign prompting you to tune into a radio station in your car so you can hear the soundtrack to the lights.

As in years past, the family will be collecting money and canned food on the sidewalk in front of their house with 100% of the donations going to the Burlington Township Food Pantry. They've raised thousands of dollars for the group over the years.

The family's love for the holidays and their love for helping the community is heartwarming. Take your family and be a part of it. I wonder how many people have had their picture taken at Burlington Lights. Hmmm. I'm sure it's a lot.

Families from all over have made visiting Burlington Lights a tradition. Some of my friends have told me the holidays just aren't complete without going yearly.

I'm not sure how many Halloween lights they have, but, I know for the Christmas lights display there are over 30,000 lights. Wow.

Burlington Lights Halloween display is running from now until Halloween night.

