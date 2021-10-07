Burlington Lights Skip Halloween But Will Be Lit for Christmas

Here's something to look forward to. The family behind the very popular Burlington Lights has announced that they'll be doing their traditional Christmas display, but, no Halloween lights this year.

A recent Facebook post explained the reason for skipping the Halloween show this year. It read, "Yes, WE WILL be doing our Christmas lights as usual this year. But, unfortunately, due to a family commitment, we will not have our Halloween display up and running." Darn.

Thousands of families flock to the corner of Steeplechase Boulevard and Tack Way in Burlington, NJ each year to check out the very cool Christmas light display. The family sets up over 30,000 Christmas lights and decorations and sets them to Christmas music so it's all in sync.

When you get to the house (you can't miss it), you can tune your car radio to 92.9 FM to listen to the music that leads the light show. It's quite a sight.

My husband and I have taken our kids a few times and we found ourselves mesmerized by the action. We can't wait to go back again this year.

You've got to hand it to this family. Their love for Christmas and their desire to make people happy, by sharing it with so many, is really special. Many people have made visiting Burlington Lights a family tradition. I wonder how many people take a picture in front of the house every year. I bet a whole lot. It's just awesome.

There's a lot of good that comes out of the huge light display each year. The family asks for food donations and monetary donations to help stock the Burlington Township Food Pantry. Please donate if you're able this year. I'm sure the need is great. in the past they've been able to donate truckloads of food and last year they were able to donate over $3,000. Wow. Look for the bin out front during the Christmas light display.

Don't worry. The holidays will be here before you know it.

