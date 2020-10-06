Can This Really Be New Jersey’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy released a list of suggestions on how residents of the state can safely celebrate Halloween this year.

There’s no doubt that Halloween will be very different in 2020 than in any previous year but according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), the amount of money that people are expected to spend on Halloween candy this year will only be slightly less than in 2019.

In fact, the NRF expects $2.4 billion to be spent on Halloween candy. So what will people be buying?

Each year, a website called candystore.com takes a look at Halloween candy sales and releases the best- selling items across the U.S.

According to candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in New Jersey is Tootsie Pops.

What? Look, I have nothing against Tootsie Pops. I like Tootsie Pops. But there is no way that Tootsie Pops should be the most popular candy in NJ.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Based on the findings at candystore.com, I should move to Virginia, because Snickers is that state’s favorite Halloween candy.

The state I grew up in, Maryland, also has a respectable favorite candy according to candystore.com --- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

I know people with peanut allergies, so I only give out candy that doesn’t contain nuts, but rather than Tootsie Pops, I’d go with Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Starburst, or Skittles. (By the way, according to candystore.com, Skittles is America’s favorite Halloween candy.)

Source: CandyStore.com

While I am slightly embarrassed that Tootsie Pops ranked #1 in New Jersey, I’d be more embarrassed if I lived in Alabama or North Dakota, because candystore.com says that the most popular Halloween candy in those states is candy corn.

To check out the most popular Halloween candies in every state, click here.