Really?? Is THIS The Most-Popular Halloween Candy in NJ in 2022?

If you're wondering which Halloween candies to buy this year in New Jersey, then you might want to get your hand on some of... these?

CandyStore.com did the predictive math. They looked at 15 years' worth of candy sales data from 2007-2021, looking particularly at the months leading up to Halloween. And from there, they were able to predict the most popular Halloween candies in each state for 2022.

And the most popular for New Jersey is really throwing me for a loop! I would have guessed the most-popular Halloween candy here in the Garden State would something like Kit Kats or Snickers! Nope.

According to the interactive map, the most popular Halloween candieis this year in New Jersey are....

*drumroll please*

Tootsie Pops.

Tootsie Pops?! I'm flabbergasted. Whenever I got Tootsie Pops in my Halloween bag as a kid, they would sit untouched for months - sometimes literally even years! Only to be eaten in states of desperation. They're too much work and they cut your tongue! And then once you get the actual tootsie roll, it's tougher and stickier than plaster.

"I've gotta have a Tootsie Pop!" - No one. Ever.

Sure, Tootsie Rolls are in many halloween candy variety bags today, but I always thought that was more for aesthetic, colorful variety. So I have to assume this is how this result came about, because technically, we are buying them!

And just in case you're curious: Last year, M&M's were New Jersey's favorite candy. Makes more sense!

Check out CandyStore.com's interactive map below to see the popular Halloween candies in each state in 2022:

Source: CandyStore.com.

How do you feel about Tootsie Pops? Tell me I'm not crazy.

For old time's sake, here's the famous old Tootsie Pop commercial from 1970. Probably the last time anyone craved a Tootsie Pop. Enjoy!

