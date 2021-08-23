Trenton officials just announced plans to hold a parade for the city’s Olympic super star, Athing Mu. The parade will be held this upcoming Sunday (August 29), Trenton's Mayor Reed Gusciora just announced on Facebook.

We don't know too many details about the parade, but the route will run from Trenton Central High School to City Hall, Mayor Gusciora said on Monday. The event is slated to get underway at 2 pm on Sunday.

Mu is a 2020 graduate of Trenton Central High School. Her success in the recent Tokyo Olympic games was lauded in both Mercer County and across the world. Earlier this month, she became the first American women to win a gold medal in the 800-meter race since 1968.

She also helped the USA take home another gold medal in the 4x400 meter relay.

Gusciora announced that officials held the first planning meeting for the parade today (Monday, August 23). We'll have more details about Sunday's parade as soon as we hear them, but we cannot wait to welcome Athing home!

She's been SUPER busy lately so our entire area has been waiting for Mu to return to home to properly celebrate her incredible accomplishments.

Mu, who is 19 years old, and was a freshman at Texas A&M, recently announced her plans to pursue a professional career in track & field.

Mu isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

The track and field superstar just followed up her success at the 2020 Olympic games with another record shattering time this past weekend in an 800-meter race in Oregon.

