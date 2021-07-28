Simone Biles Withdraws From All-around Olympic Competition

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around.

USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

USOPC leader: 'Thrilled' Biles felt safe to make decision

In a way, the massive upheaval that has upended the U.S. Olympic world over the past five years reached its crescendo in the moment Simone Biles shockingly called it a night during the gymnastics team finals.

The leader of that world said Wednesday she’s convinced as ever that the changes geared toward a sharper focus on the overall health of athletes — not just the medals they win — have been worth it.

Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, told The Associated Press she’s been heartened at the support Biles is receiving in the wake of her seismic decision to pull herself out of Tuesday night’s final to “focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and my well-being.”