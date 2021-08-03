Trenton's own Athing Mu just made history! She won the gold medal in the women's 800M race in the Tokyo Olympics moments ago.

Mu lead for much of the race (which is a half mile in total) setting a blazing pace for the competitors. She finished with a blazing fast time of 1:55:21.

We heard earlier this week that there will be a ceremony to welcome Mu home when she gets back from Tokyo. Now we're excited that Athing will bring home a gold medal with her.

Athing is the first American woman to win 800m race since the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Great Britian's Keely Hodgkinson took home the silver medal, and the US' Raevyn Rogers sped to a great finish of bronze. In fact, Rogers was in 7th for the race until the final 50m of the race. She overtook FOUR athletes to clinch the bronze medal.