New Jersey Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Officially Announces Retirement

Soccer superstar Carli Lloyd has officially announced her retirement from the sport and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

Lloyd, who is 39-years-old and a a native of Delran, New Jersey, has smashed records in her career, which started in 2005.

Lloyd's final matches will take place this fall with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team for the friendly matches in September and October.

Lloyd has 312 international appearances with the US Women's National Team. Amongst her many accomplishments, Lloyd was a member of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic teams which won gold medals.

Plus, she was on the gold medal winning Women's World Cup Teams in 2015 and 2019. Of course, she is known worldwide for that incredible hat trick in the first half of the 2015 World Cup final.

The superstar wrapped her Olympic career earlier this month with a bronze medal.

“Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long," Lloyd said on Monday.

What's next for Carli Lloyd? She says that she and her husband, Brian, are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.

"But I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf," Lloyd joked in a statement issued Monday.

Congrats, Carli!

