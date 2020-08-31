Canal-O-Ween Canceled Due To Pandemic

Halloween is not going to be the same this year. Trick-or-treating is probably not going to be the safest. Halloween parties or haunted mazes are not a good idea either. So really the pandemic ruined Halloween this year.

Many events were canceled because of the pandemic and now you can start adding Halloween events to that list also. Bucks Local News recently reported bad news, stating that the Experience Yardley posted on Facebook that there will not be a Canal-o-ween event this year. Part of the Facebook post stated that Canal-o-ween never canceled, no matter what the weather was like but this year it is different because of the pandemic.

Canal-O-Ween is an event that has been happening every year since 2009. It gathers together thousands of people throughout the course of a week. Obviously with the pandemic and social distancing having thousands of people together is not a good idea, which is why Canal-O-Ween had to be canceled this year. The event is usually held "along Edgewater Avenue between East Afton Avenue and the Mary Yardley Footbridge."

Jeff Buehler from Experience Yardley mentioned that he is "extremely saddened by the decision" but it is only right for the safety of the public as well as those that work Canal-o-Ween.

On ExperienceYardley.com it was mentioned that the Canal-O-Ween event has been moved to October 31, 2021, and will go for a whole week until November 6, 2021.

Canal-O-Ween would like for you to continue to have the Halloween spirit and share your pumpkin carvings on social media.