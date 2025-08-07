Recreational marijuana has been legal in New Jersey for a few years at this point. I feel as though the topic is way less taboo and now cannabis gummies, pens and other products are just as common to see as a 6-pack of Miller Lite.

Back in 2020, New Jersey residents voted in favor of recreational marijuana sales and in 2021, we started to see some of the first recreational sales. Since the first licensed dispensaries opened in 2022, people have enjoyed products at home, but smoking in public is still against the law. With local rules and building policies in effect, it makes it pretty hard to just consume wherever and whenever you want.

Read More: Spirit Halloween Is Set To Open in New Jersey Soon (2025)

Now, there are going to be spots popping up around New Jersey where you can enjoy cannabis products in public. Cannabis Lounges are starting to open around the state and they’re sort of the new “happy hour” alternative for 21+ adults who need a safe place to enjoy.

Think bar‑like, but with vaporizer tables instead of beer taps. These lounges give people an option to be social while smoking instead of just being in the privacy of your own home.

New Jersey Cannabis Lounges Now Open

Cannabis Social Clubs Gear Up Following Legalization Getty Images loading...

New Jersey’s very first four cannabis consumption lounges are officially open and here’s where they’re located.

High Rollers Dispensary in Atlantic City

SunnyTien Dispensary in Atlantic City

Gynsyng in Merchantville (Camden County)

URB’N Dispensary in Newark

These lounges are a fun way to be social while using weed products. It’s basically just a bar, but instead of serving alcohol, they’re serving up different weed products. It’s a really cool concept, and if you’re into this sort of thing, maybe you’ll try it out for yourself.

56 PA Hospitals Receive "A" Grade For Patient Safety The rankings are in for Spring 2025 and 56 hospitals have gotten an "A" grade. Gallery Credit: Gianna