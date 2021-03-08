Cape May Zoo Announces Arrival of New Snow Leopard

One of the best zoos in the entire country, the award-winning Cape May County Zoo is getting ready to welcome a brand new resident.

Say hello to 'Maliha', an 8-year-old female Snow Leopard, who comes to the zoo from the Roger Williams Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island. Maliha will now be paired up with 'Bataar' the zoo's male Snow Leopard.

According to a press release from the zoo,

‘Maliha’ was sent to the Cape May County Zoo by the Species Survival Plan (SSP) as a strong genetic match for the Zoo's male snow leopard. "We are excited to continue the work that ‘Himani, our original female Snow Leopard started over 10 years ago. Every successful birth is a small step towards the preservation of the species in the wild", according to Dr. Alexander Ernst, Associate Veterinarian.

Himani passed away peacefully from cancer last month. She gave birth to 4 litters of cubs. Her cubs are now at zoos all over the country and have raised cubs of their own.

Snow Leopards are considered endangered and are facings extinction. There are only an estimated 3,500 to 7,000 Snow Leopards left. They typically live for 15-18 years in the wild and can live up to 25 years in zoos. You can say hi and welcome Maliha every day at the Walter Trettin Snow Leopard Habitat.

While you're there you can also say hello to 'Lydia', a one and a half-year-old female Grant's Zebra, who comes from the Como Park Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Lydia will join the zebra herd for matting purposes with Ziggy, the lone stallion at the zoo, according to the press release. Grant Zebra can live around 40 years and up to 20 years in the wild. The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 AM to 3:30 PM during the winter months and the park is open daily from 7 AM until dusk. Spring hours will be announced soon. Source: Cape May County Press Release 3.8.21