Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is opening its very first location in New Jersey, according to The Patch.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop's first NJ location will be in Princeton Shopping Center

It will be in the Princeton Shopping Center (301 N. Harrison Street, Unit 470) near Bella Boutique.

Opening day will be January 21st, the article says.

Capriotti's serves hand-crafted sandwiches

Capriotti’s is famous for its award-winning sandwiches, including hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs, and so much more.

The new shop will be owned and run by local entrepreneurs Jimit Dharia and his wife Urvi Jatania. Originally from India, they bring years of experience in the restaurant and construction business.

After searching for the perfect franchise, they decided on Capriotti’s because of its high-quality food and unique flavors.

Ten more locations are planned for across NJ

Having lived in Central Jersey for 14 years, Jimit and Urvi are excited to bring Capriotti’s to New Jersey. They plan to open 10 more locations throughout the Garden State.

Dharia said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Capriotti’s to the community. We can’t wait to share our love for premium, handcrafted sandwiches with everyone here.”

If you’ve never tried Capriotti’s before, their menu is filled with mouth-watering options.

One of their most famous sandwiches is The Bobbie, made with hand-pulled turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo. Sounds like a Gobbler.

Other popular choices include the Capastrami (hot pastrami with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw) and their Cheesesteaks, available with steak, chicken, or even Impossible plant-based meat.

You'll be able to dine-in, takeout, and have your food delivered.

You can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app and earn points to redeem for free food. It also gives you exclusive access to new sandwiches.

Catering is also available

With the Big Game coming up, Capriotti’s caters with party trays, box lunches, and even a hot homemade meatball bar.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s now has over 175 locations across America.

I can't wait to check it out.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop will be located in the Princeton Shopping Center on N. Harrison Street in Princeton.

