Car Crashes Into Bensalem Apartment While The Resident Was Home

It was a scary afternoon yesterday (December 29) for one homeowner in Bensalem as a car came crashing through his home.

The accident happened just after 1 pm at the Grand at Neshaminy Apartment on Neshaminy Valley Drive. The home was heavily damaged, and yes, the resident was home at the time. He was not injured, according to reports.

The driver of the vehicle, however, sustained minor injuries in the accident, according to NBC10.

CBS 3 spoke to neighbors who described the occupants of the vehicle as an elderly couple, who they say are also residents of the complex.

It’s believed that they had just returned home for the grocery store at the time of the crash. Eyewitnesses tell the TV station that it appeared as if the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

“I could see the guy, he looked confused,” one neighbor told CBS 3. “We helped her out, we carried her groceries in for her.”

The affected resident has been relocated to a different unit inside the complex as extensive repairs will be necessary to his home.