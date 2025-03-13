Credit Card Skimmer Found At Pennsylvania Business

Everyone, check your credit card accounts!

For years now, we’ve all had to be on the lookout whenever you scan your credit card and make sure there aren’t any skimmers on the card reader.

For years, people have been placing these devices in different locations and preying on credit card users.

What Is A Credit Card Skimmer?

Credit card skimmers are card readers that are mounted on top of a pin pad you would see at a checkout location of just about any store.

The skimmer illegally captures your data from your credit card and is the basis of a lot of credit card fraud.

It’s really hard to tell if there’s a skimmer on a device or not because they’re designed to blend right into the pin pad, most of us would never know.

With that being said, a Pennsylvania location just got in trouble after a skimmer was detected there.

Credit Card Skimmer Detected in Pennsylvania Dollar General

According to PennLive, a customer was stopping at a Pennsylvaniia Dollar General store and noticed there was a credit card skimmer attached to the pin pad.

According to reports the customer was shopping at the Dollar General in Highspire, located at 427 Second Street.

The device was found just this past Saturday around 10:30 am.

These skimmers cause a real threat to credit card users and are able to detect sensitive information quickly and efficiently.

We’ve been seeing more and more of these cases in our area, so it’s really important to be cautious when you’re swiping your cards.

Even if you think you’re safe, make sure to be cautious and not fall victim to crimes like this.

