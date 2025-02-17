No matter if you have your dream job already or if you’re still on your journey to get it, we all complain about work.

If work were supposed to be fun, we’d say “Honey, I’m going to FUN, see you in 8 hours!”.

With the constant pressures of our jobs, it’s easy to fall into a rut and get super frustrated with work. It can be consuming sometimes, so it’s important to try to set yourself up for success whenever you can.

A big step in that is being aware of the companies you’re working for.

If you’re a retail worker and are on the hunt for a new job now or even down the line, there are some companies that other employees are begging you to stay away from.

Don’t get me wrong, all workplaces have their ups and downs, but according to past employee reviews, there are a few companies that stand out amongst the rest when it comes to bad reviews and work horror stories.

According to studies by Retail Wire, they took the top 10 worst companies to work for based on Glassdoor reviews, and a few made the list.

Which Retailer Has the Lowest Employee Satisfaction Rating?

Dollar General Cuts Financial Outlook Amid Current Economic Climate Getty Images loading...

There are rankings listed in no specific order, but in the description for each company, there is a rating.

Based on that rating out of 5 stars, Dollar General is the worst company to work for in retail based on its 2.8-star rating.

“Over 13,000 reviews have been posited and range from both extremes of the positive and negative spectrum. The main complaints cited in a majority of reviews revolve around too low pay for what’s expected, and managers are overworked beyond 60 hours a week without reasonable compensation.” - Retailwire.com

It’s always good to do research on a company before you accept or even apply for a job.

Although Dollar General may have a low rating, I’m sure there are a ton of perks of working there too.

