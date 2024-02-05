Do Not Buy These 13 Things at Dollar Stores

With the rising prices of what seems like everything these days, I love heading to my local Dollar Store to give my wallet a break.

At first glance it seems great. Everything you need is there from food to personal items.

I tend to buy things like greeting cards (Hallmark is so expensive) and fun things for theme parties and holidays like balloons, decorations, gift bags, cookie tins, party beads and funny glasses. Buying those things at a party store is so much more expensive.

TS Media TS Media loading...

I just got little Valentine tins for my friends for Valentine's Day. I'm going to make little chocolate treats for them. I saw similar tins in other stores for way more.

I also bought a gift bag that was $5 in another big box store. It was half the price of the gift I was putting in it. No way. The gift bag at the Dollar Store was obviously a dollar.

I've looked around at other things at the Dollar Store because the savings are attractive, but many products seem cheap.

A man opening wallet looking for some money Kritchanut loading...

I know that sounds funny when talking about the Dollar Store, but what I mean is the quality seems poor.

I learned my lesson when I bought a picture frame for $1 and it broke within a few days. I had to go buy a new one but at least that one was only a dollar.

Get our free mobile app

I've also noticed that the Dollar Store sells smaller sized products, so be careful because it may not actually be the best deal for the size.

Ingram Publishing Ingram Publishing loading...

Let me just get to the list from Reader's Digest of the things you probably shouldn't buy at the Dollar Store.