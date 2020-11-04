Cardi B Spotted At New Jersey Mall

Election day was a very stressful day for a lot of people I’m sure. What better way to relieve some stress than to shop? Or maybe hit an amusement park? Cardi B was spotted at American Dream Mall on November 3rd.

I literally thought my eyes were deceiving me! I know that our girl Cardi B does not live far from New Jersey, but I didn’t think about her ever coming so close to home! Cardi B decided that she was not going to let this stressful day completely keep her down. She decided to take her baby girl and a few other friends to American Dream Mall, where they spent the day having fun at Nickelodeon Universe. She posted several pictures and videos on her instagram of her daughter, Kulture, enjoying rides at the Mall.

Just in case you aren’t super familiar with the mall let me fill you in a bit. American Dream Mall is one of the biggest malls we have in the country. Luckily for us, it’s basically in our back yard!

I was honestly really scared they were never going to open back up, which would have been awful because this mall is fairly new! I can’t even begin to tell you how much COVID-19 has ruined my plans for this year. One of those things being were my plans to visit The American Dream Mall. There are so many different things to do. Not only do they have stores for shopping, but they also have some top of the art attractions such as Nickelodeon Universe, where Cardi B took her daughter, That’s exactly what Cardi B did. an ice skating rink, and even an indoor ski and snow resort! It’s definitely not the cheapest, but you only live once.