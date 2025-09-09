Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs, a beloved community hot dog stand, is up for sale once again.

Let me start at the beginning for those not familiar with what's been going on lately with the local, community-minded business.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs was sold in Spring 2025

Back in the spring, retired Trenton Fire Department Captain Paul Tweedly and his wife Janice, owners of Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs for over 15 years, were forced to sell because of Paul's health issues. Tweedly had been told by his doctor that he had to slow down.

The Tweedly family, and the community, crossed its fingers that a new buyer would come along to keep the spirit of the business alive. Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is a huge supporter of the community and the people in it, along with first responders and military.

New owners announced they'd carry on legacy of Captain Paul's

Along came Patrick Jones and his mother, Deborah Jones, to save the day. They vowed to continue what Captain Paul and Janice had started.

To the community's delight, Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs reopened in April. Community events were held once again, like Dine to Donates, pet adoptions, and the popular car shows.

New owners selling Captain Paul's after almost 6 months

As with any flourishing business comes its challenges, and those challenges have led to the Jones' decision to sell the restaurant.

They just posted the following heartfelt letter on Facebook.

The post read in part, "After some long thought and reflection, we have realized that the best decision for us is to sell the restaurant. The significant amount of time, effort, and sacrifice of running and operating a restaurant while navigating fulltime careers and managing other respective facets of our lives is simply too much."

The Jones thank the community for its support

I just spoke with Deborah. She and Patrick would like to thank the community for being so welcoming, kind, and patient as they learned the ropes. They're thankful for the opportunity and cherish the friends they've made and the great moments they've shared.

Patrick and Deborah, the community thanks you for your efforts. Best wishes.

What's to come? Time will tell. I'll keep you posted.