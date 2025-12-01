The wait is finally over.

A mega-popular bagel shop in Hamilton Township has opened its second location nearby.

Caesar's Bagels and Deli II is located in Lawrence

Caesar's Bagels and Deli II is now open in Lawrence Township. The doors will officially open on Monday (December 1). Are you excited? I am.

It's located in the newly renovated Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike.

It took over the spot formerly occupied by Manhattan Bagel, and most recently Lawrence Bagel.

Don't worry, the original location in University Plaza (110 Flock Road) isn't going anywhere.

Both bagel shops are family owned and operated. One of Caesar's sons will be running Caesar's II. Caesar himself will oversee both locations.

The family has been overseeing the renovations in the new Lawrence Shopping Center location. You're going to like what you see. There's a new layout to the shop.

If you're wondering if your Caesar's favorites will be on the menu, the answer is yes. Caesar assured me you'll see familiar menu items and familiar people.

There will be a few table for eating in, and of course, you can take out. Catering is also available, just in time for holidays parties.

If you're not familiar with Caesar's Bagels and Deli, are you living under a rock? Just kidding. Trust me, this will be a great place to stop on your way to work or school and grab lunch.

Caesar's II is joining a great lineup in Lawrence Shopping Center (across from Colonial Bowling and Entertainment) on Brunswick Pike. It's gone through renovations itself and has been adding awesome new stores for the past few years.

Caesar's Bagels and Deli II is located in the Lawrence Shopping Center, 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ.

You're going to love it.

