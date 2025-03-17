You’re Most Likely To Win Big At This Pennsylvania Casino

Going to the casino is always a fun experience, even if you aren’t a big gambler. It’s always enjoyable to hang out, watch people play table games, have a few drinks, and even find some good food to eat.

I’m not a big gambler myself, but it’s always fun to visit a casino if I’m on vacation or just looking for something to do.

I’ll usually put a few bucks into a machine. Even if the winning doesn’t last long, it’s a rush to watch your winnings go up, even if it’s just a few cents.

Some people can sit in a casino for hours, gambling and hanging out. It’s easy to get lost in the games, especially if you start playing different table games.

Read More: Every PA Chipotle Location Should Have This Feature

Personally, if I’m going to play a table game, it’s going to be roulette. Although there is no skill involved, it’s my favorite.

If I lose, I never feel like it’s my fault. It is all up to chance, so even if I lose a few dollars, I usually walk away enjoying my time.

Poker, blackjack, and those kinds of games go right over my head, so I typically just sit back and watch other people play them.

If you like to gamble now and then, there is one casino in particular that is considered the luckiest for gamblers.

Casinos.com measured two of the most popular casinos in Pennsylvania to find out which one is the luckiest.

What is The Luckiest Casino in Pennsylvania?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

According to the data, Parx Casino has a luck percentage of 34.4 percent.

If you are hoping to get lucky at the casino, online reviews suggest you are more likely to walk away a winner at Parx.

Even if gambling isn’t your thing, there is still plenty to do. You can see a show, grab dinner, and enjoy some drinks too.

Parx Casino is located at 2999 Street Road in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST