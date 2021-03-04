CDC Releases Tips on How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse

2020 was truly one of the worst years to date but hold your breath… 2021 could be a whole lot worse! As if the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t cause everyone enough stress, now the CDC says to be prepared for zombies!?

The CDC recently updated its website’s “Zombie Preparedness” section. According to TMZ, the CDC added this section to their website in 2011 as a “tongue-in-cheek” campaign to get people to read about how to prepare for any emergency.

You may be asking yourself why should we pay attention to the CDC’s article? TMZ shared that Nostradamus, a 16th century French physician who published a book of prophecies, predicted that 2021 would be the year of the zombie apocalypse. I swear it never ends!

The CDC advises that we should all have an emergency kit in our house with necessities such as water, food, medications, tools and more (you can find the extensive list on their website). All of the supplies they suggest for the kit would be helpful in any emergency whether that’s a tornado, hurricane, pandemic or even a zombie apocalypse!

In addition to this emergency kit, they say it’s important to have an emergency plan in place. Your family should sit down and figure out the logistics of an emergency. Where they we going to meet if we get separated? Who are our emergency contacts? What is our evacuation route?

But don’t get too worried about the possible apocalypse! The CDC states that if a zombie attack does actually occur, their scientists would not only investigate how the zombie attack started but they would also send in medical teams and first responders!