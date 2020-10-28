This year, some celebrities are stepping out to the polls to vote for the first time... ever.

Selena Gomez, Shaquille O'Neal and Ryan Reynolds are just a few Hollywood A-listers who are just now getting involved with the voting process for various reasons, casting their ballots for the 2020 presidential election and encouraging fans and followers to do the same.

Stars like Kelsea Ballerini and Tyler, the Creator are not proud of their decision to not vote in the past, but have since educated themselves and realized the responsibility and privilege that casting their vote holds for the future.

Others, like Offset and Snoop Dog, have faced challenges over the years when it came to voting due to their criminal records.

Below, see the celebs who are casting their ballots for the first time ever. To make your voice heard, visit IWillVote.com and select your state, make sure you're registered to vote, and choose how you're going to vote this year.