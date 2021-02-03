The pandemic has claimed another victim. The Centre for the Arts in Bristol Borough has closed its doors for good, but, the space won't stay empty for long. The neighboring pizzeria is expanding into the vacant space, according to Levittown Now.

The Centre for Arts on Mill Street opened back in 2015, but, simply couldn't continue to operate under the current financial climate. The Board of Directors told Levittown Now, “Over the past year the COVID associated economic downturn caused art sales to plummet and state mandated crowd size restrictions made it impossible to continue our monthly special exhibits. The Centre survived from artists’ leases of wall space. With the decline in sales, many artists, feeling their own economic pinch, could no longer justify paying their gallery rent without seeing a reasonable return on their investment and understandably chose to leave the gallery."

Itri, the pizzeria next door, specializing in brick oven pizza, plans to expand its business into the Centre for the Arts building. It's a popular place, so I'm sure the locals are very happy to see the space filled by the beloved eatery. The article states Itri has signed a "long term lease." Itri is owned by Dana Pezza, wife of Bristol Borough Council Member, Greg Pezza, according to the article.

Itra is known for its wood fired pizza...classic and specialty pies. Click here to see all they have to offer. Itra also serves calzones, wings, cheesesteaks, burgers, specialty sandwiches, and classic meals like chicken parm and spaghetti and meatballs.

Itra, Wood Fired Pizza Bar, is located at 310 Mill Street, Bristol.