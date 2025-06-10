If you’re trying to use ChatGPT or any of OpenAI’s services this morning, you may be encountering some errors. And you’re not alone. In fact, we’re seeing widespread reports online this morning about a outage that is definitely affecting OpenAI’s popular chatbot, ChatGPT. Users are reporting getting error messages with many requests being unable to be completed by the popular service.

Widespread Outages on ChatGPT Reported Tuesday Morning

Several outlets like TechRadar.com have noted that the service has been spotty this morning. Some users have been able to use the platform fine, they say. While others have been struggling to use most of Chat GPT’s capabilities. In fact, there have been well over one thousand issues reported to the popular website DownDetector.com.

ChatGPT Error Messages Outages surged on ChatGPT via the website DownDetector.com on Tuesday morning. loading...

The website DownDetector.com tracks issues and reports of websites not working. We’re hearing that the first report of issues seemed to start overnight (as early as 2:36 a.m).

A Fix For ChatGPT is On the Way, Reports Say

The good news is that it sounds like they’re close to implementing a fix for ChatGPT. Though it’s not clear how long that will take. An update posted just after 9 am to the status page on OpenAI’s website said that they’ve identified the root cause for these error messages.

“We are working on implementing a mitigation,” the message says.

We’ll be watching to see how long it takes for the updates to be processed and these services to return to normal. Though, it appears to be a reminder of just how much our society and world may already rely on ChatGPT.