They're back. The very popular Summer Happy Hours at the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering kick off tomorrow night (Thursday, May 28), so grab your friends, a lawn chair, and get ready for a really good time.

Happy Hour at Boathouse in Mercer County Park starts at 5 PM

It's free to enter. The party kicks off at 5 PM, and the fun lasts until 8:30 PM. Grab a drink at one of the bars. There will also be a beer truck and concessions. You can even have Dinner on the Deck (first come first serve). Cash and cards will be accepted for your convenience. No outside food or drinks are permitted.

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You can grab Dinner on the Deck at the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering

I got a sneak peek at the menu for Dinner on the Deck. I'm sure there's something you'll love. Check it out below.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering loading...

By the way, Dinner on the Deck is bound to be in high demand, so they're asking that you keep it to 90 minutes. After dinner, head down to the lawn, relax, and listen to the live music.

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The live band schedule has been released for the first half of the summer

There will be live music throughout the summer. The band schedule was just released for the first half of the summer. You'll see familiar names. The best local bands will be performing.

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Here it is:

May 28 - 80's Undercover

June 4 - Kindred Spirits

June 11 - Polish Nannies

June 25 - El Ka Bong

July 2 - Best of Clapton

July 9 - Dockside

Summer Happy Hours at the boathouse, overlooking Mercer Lake, in Mercer County Park, are a great way to end your week and catch up with friends. Tomorrow night's weather looks absolutely beautiful. Be there.