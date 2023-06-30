Check Out NJ’s Most Unique Summer Activity on Lake Hopatcong

If you’re looking to explore somewhere new this summer, this is the perfect activity for you. If you’re looking to get away somewhere this summer, but still stay in New Jersey, this is the coolest thing to check out while exploring Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey.

The Lake Hopatcong Adventure Co. has some really awesome things you can do while you venture out to Lake Hopatcong in Jersey and I would bet, you haven’t tried anything as cool as this.

The Lake Hopatcong Adventure Co. has ‘hydro bikes’ available for you to rent and ride while you’re visiting the lake and let me tell you, these things look awesome. It looks like such a fun and relaxing way to enjoy the lake, especially if you aren’t into anything wild and crazy like wakeboarding or tubing.

It’s basically a boat and a bike mashed up into one piece of equipment and it looks like the most chill and relaxing way to explore Lake Hopatcong no matter what age you are!

A lot of the times when you visit lakes, you’ll see a ton of people paddle boarding, wakeboarding, tubing, and other more extreme levels of water fun. The best part about these Hydrobikes is that they are said to be extremely easy to maneuver and are great for all ages.

The bikes themselves can go anywhere between 4 to 8 miles per hour on the lake, which doesn’t seem like much, but is pretty fast! Of course, there are other activities like hiking, kayaking, pedalboards, and biking to check out in the area too, but if you’re looking to try out a relaxing activity right on the water, this is it!

You can book a time slot on their website here!

