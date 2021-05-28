Check This Out! The Most Expensive House For Sale on LBI Right Now

What a beauty on Barnegat Light, LBI.

Can you even imagine living on the Barnegat Inlet and and the ocean. This house is unbelievably beautiful with over 2300 square feet. This house, according to zillow.com, is the most expensive house on LBI.

The Most Expensive House For Sale on LBI Right Now

This house is almost $3 Million Dollars. There's so much room inside the house and outside the house. With five bedrooms and four bathrooms there's enough room for the family and friends to come for a long weekend.

The Barnegat Light house has a sky deck with a hot tub on it for those amazing sunrises and sunsets on LBI. There are amazing views throughout this house.

A couple of things that make this house amazing, the elevator goes to all three floors of the house, an outdoor shower, and so much more. The main level has two bathrooms and three bedrooms. There's a family room with a bedroom attached to it.

Dream do come true on LBI. Living on the sand dunes, walking outside your back door, right to the beach. That's a dream come true. It's just a short walk to shops, restaurants and the light house, Old Barney. Wouldn't you love Old Barney as your neighbor.

Barnegat Light s a beautiful section of LBI. It's gorgeous with shopping, delectable restaurants, and so much more to do in the area.

For more information on 907 Seaview Avenue, Barnegat Light, click here.

