It doesn't seem like malls are dead anymore, well, at least not Cherry Hill Mall.

Six new stores are on the way to Cherry Hill Mall

The South Jersey Mall, that's been around for 65 years, has signed agreements with six stores to move in, according to the Patch. This is great news for shoppers...more choices.

READ MORE: Cherry Hill Mall holds grand reopening of one of its original stores

Here's what is coming soon:

Aritzia

Aritzia is a Canadian clothing company expected to open in Spring 2027 at just over 20,000 square feet. The store will include a café called the A-OK Café.

Crocs

I'm sure you're familiar with Crocs. The rubber-like slip-on shoes that everyone loves, set up shop and just opened a few weeks ago.

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Indochino

Indochino is a global men's and women's clothing shop is expected to open by the 2026 holiday season. You give them your body measurements and they create custom clothes that will fit perfectly. They specialize in men's suits.

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Timberland

Timberland has clothing & boots for work and outdoor fun. The more casual clothing is really good for everyday wear too. The store will hopefully be opening this summer.

READ MORE: Chain restaurant taking over Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken Spot on Route 38 in Mount Holly

gorjana

A new jeweler, gorjana, will be opening in the mall be the 2027 holiday season.

True Religion

This is a denim store for women, men, and kids. There are also accessories. Check out the website HERE. It's scheduled to open in early 2027.

Paula Charles, Senior Vice President of Leasing at PREIT (the owner of the mall), is excited for the new stores. "Retailers at this level are choosing their next locations very carefully right now, and the fact that six of them chose Cherry Hill Mall in the same leasing period speaks volumes," Paula Charles, Senior Vice President of Leasing at the mall's owner, PREIT, is excited for the new stores," Charles said.

Previously announced Dick's House of Sport is near completion also, and should be opening by the end of this year. Spencer's, one of the original stores in Cherry Hill Mall just celebrated it's grand reopening a few weeks ago, after closing briefly to move spots in the mall and renovate.

Check out all Cherry Hill Mall has to offer by clicking on the website HERE.