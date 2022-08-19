A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.

The chain is looking to build a location in the vacant space next to the newer Starbucks on Sloan Avenue on the outer edge of the Clover Square Shopping Center, where the RWJ Fitness Center is located.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The proposal will go before the Hamilton Township Zoning Board on Tuesday night (August 23rd).

If approved, Checkers would have indoor seating as well as a drive thru. There would be close to 20 parking spots to accommodate patrons.

I have to say I'm excited about this news. A new to Mercer County fast food option is very appealing. I'm happy that vacant spot will finally be filled too.

About two years ago there were plans to build a First Watch there. That's primarily a southern chain offering breakfast and lunch foods. It's known for its coffee too. It's like a café.

I'm crossing my fingers.

There are a few other Checkers locations in New Jersey. Click here to see where.

I'll let you know as soon as I hear if it's been approved and a time line of when it could possibly be open.

