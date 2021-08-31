Have you ever had guests over and you only have one bathroom at your house. Now people have to wait to use the bathroom? I know I have and it is annoying.

You really wouldn't have that problem if you are the owner of this 10 bedroom 14 bathroom 9,000 square foot house in Villanova, Pennsylvania. This 88-year-old house with an insane amount of bathrooms is selling for $13,950,000. The home sits on 17 acres of land.