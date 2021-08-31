Explore This $14M House With 14 Bathroom in Villanova, Pa
Have you ever had guests over and you only have one bathroom at your house. Now people have to wait to use the bathroom? I know I have and it is annoying.
You really wouldn't have that problem if you are the owner of this 10 bedroom 14 bathroom 9,000 square foot house in Villanova, Pennsylvania. This 88-year-old house with an insane amount of bathrooms is selling for $13,950,000. The home sits on 17 acres of land.
This house offers a main residence, guest house, entertainment barn, pool, and tennis court. Not only that but this house also has a ton of potential for the perfect Instagram photos, especially with the fireplace next to the pool.