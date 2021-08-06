If you have a furry friend who loves going to dog parks and just running around with other furry friends, you may want to know about a new dog park in the Cherry Hill area.

We recently learned from the Cherry Hill Township’s website that the Cherry Hill Dog Park at Croft Farm is now open and ready for all of the cute furry friends to stop by.

On the Cherry Hill Township’s website, it is mentioned that Council President David Fleisher said, “I can’t wait for neighbors to join me and our dog Rosie to enjoy the beautiful trails and outdoor spaces, and I’m looking forward to celebrating this success with the community in September during our official grand opening.”

The grand opening celebration of the Cherry Hill Dog Park at Croft Farm will happen sometime this upcoming September.

The Cherry Hill Dog Park at Croft Farm will have two separate sections for big and small dogs. The Cherry Hill Township’s website made it known that one side of the dog park will only be for larger dogs. The smaller dog section of the Cherry Hill Dog Park will be for furry friends that are 25 pounds or less.

We also learned from the Cherry Hill Township’s website that this dog park sits on an acre of land. It "features both fenced-in wooded trails and open spaces for dogs to explore."

This new Cherry Hill dog park will be your furry friend's new favorite place to release some of their extra energy.