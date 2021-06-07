New Dog Park Being Planned for Lawrence Township

Great news for all of you dog parents. A new dog park is being planned in Lawrence Township, according to the Township Manger, Kevin Nerwinski's blog.

Planning is underway for a section of the Hamnett Park on Ohio Avenue to be transformed into the new dog park. Hamnett Park has been on Ohio Avenue for many, many years...it was a very active spot back in the day with opening ceremonies of the Tom Hamnett Soccer Association being held there, and lot of local families playing on the playground.

Today, the playground is rarely used, and there are no more soccer ceremonies taking place at the park, so it's being reimagined. The plan is to make a dog park, with an area for bigger dogs, and an area for smaller dogs. There is also plans for a walking path around the outside of the dog park, for you and your furry friend to get some exercise on.

Nerwinski, who is also a Lawrence Township resident, is very excited about the plans, saying in his blog, "This park is a gem to be reclaimed and re-imagined. With a dog park at Village Park, a dog park at Hamnett Park will provide those in southern Lawrence with a closer option to run and play with their dogs. It will also bring back a park in a way that does not prove disruptive to the nearby homes, since dog parks would produce limited, but hopefully consistent, use by our residents from all areas. With plenty of parking, a picnic area, and a playground, we have the makings of something special. Stay tuned for updates."

I'll have to bring my dog, Maizey, there when it's all finished.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.