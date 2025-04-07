When you're thinking about settling down, you think about all the area has to offer, right?

Depending on what you're into, is it quiet? Does it have a lively night scene? Is it near a major city? Does it have a small-town feel? How are the schools?

People pick homes based on the quality of schools in the town

The school question is a major concern for many parents or parents-to-be. Understandably, they want their children to receive the best education possible.

Many people move to towns where the schools get the highest ratings.

The Top 5 High Schools in NJ have been named

Polarist just ranked the top 5 high schools in New Jersey, according to Northjersey.com.

The ranking is only based on how many students each public high school sent to "top-tier universities."

Here's the list:

5. The Pingry School

Six students went on to further their education at Princeton University and one student went to MIT from this high school in the Basking Ridge section of Bernards Township.

4. West-Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

This Mercer County high school sent seven students to Princeton University and MIT.

3. Bergen County Academies

This high school had 12 students further their education at either Princeton University, Harvard, or MIT.

2. The Lawrenceville School

This private boarding high school in Lawrenceville sent seventeen students right up the road to Princeton University and three to Harvard.

1. Princeton High School

This public high school had an impressive nineteen students go on to Princeton University, five to MIT, and one to Harvard.

Nationally, Princeton High School is ranked #3, behind Stuyvesant High School in New York City (thirty-five students sent to top schools) and Boston Latin School (twenty-seven students off to top schools). The Lawrenceville School ranked #5 nationally.

