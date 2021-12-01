Cherry Hill, NJ Woman To Compete on Next Season of The Bachelor

Whoa. While catching up on one of my favorite topics, celebrity gossip, I found out from Daily Voice that a woman from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is set to compete on the upcoming season of ABC-TV's The Bachelor.

This is exciting. I love following local people on reality shows. The woman's name is Mara Agreat. She's 32 years old. She'll be trying to win the attention of Clayton Echard. Echard has already been spotted filming the new season in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.

I haven't watched The Bachelor in a while (I was getting way too emotional over it. Lol.), so I had to do a little research. Echard is a former pro football player. He played for the Seattle Seahawks, joining the team in 2016, but, is now in sales.

Ok, back to our Cherry Hill woman...I don't know much about her. I checked out her Instagram...she's beautiful...and it seems she likes to travel. We'll see what happens.

Some Bachelor/Bachelorette fans are questioning Echard as the pick for the next Bachelor, saying he isn't wow-worthy and is forgettable in the current season of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young trying to find love.

ABC announced last month that the next season of the show will be kick off January 3rd at 8pm. Oh and there's good news for all of you longtime Bachelor fans, the show will be back at the famous Bachelor mansion, after having to film at different locations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Bachelor & NFL player, Jesse Palmer, will be handling the hosting duties.

I'll be watching...can't wait. Hopefully our girl from Cherry Hill will get that final rose.