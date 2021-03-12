Chris Harrison Out As Host of the Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming season of the hit ABC reality show, ‘The Bachelorette,’ following his racially insensitive comments earlier this year.

Former "Bachelorette" stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will step in to host the program for this season. It was not immediately clear if Harrison will ever return to the program.

The news came late Friday when the show made the announcement on Twitter.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette,’” the statement from Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment read. "As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion with 'The Bachelor' franchise, we are dedicated to improving BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks."

Harrison temporarily stepped down as the show’s host in February after he made statements on the show ‘Extra.’

Matt James of the current season is the franchise’s first Black ‘Bachelor.’

During the interview on ‘Extra,’ conducted by Rachel Lindsay the franchise’s first African-American ‘Bachelorette,' Harrison defended a contestant who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Harrison apologized on ‘Good Morning America,’ (GMA) this March.

"It was a mistake. I made a mistake," Harrison told "GMA" co-host, Michael Strahan. "I'm not a perfect man, I made a mistake and I own that."

Harrison has not publicly commented since Friday's announcement. ABC and Warner Horizon say they are committed to the work that Harrison is doing.

